GCG Asia Education Group: GCG Asia Business College to Establish GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic in Phnom Penh

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Leading Indonesian business administration higher education institution GCG Asia Business College (GCG Asia) announced today that it will establish a campus in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

GCG Asia Business College (GCG Asia) is owned by GCG Asia Education Group. GCG Asia Education group CEO Rudy Gunawan said in an official announcement that the college is slated to partner with Cambodian private education college Phnom Penh Polytechnic to offer business, finance and accounting courses starting 2023. The new college will be called GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic.

"GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic will mark an important milestone for our group. After a decade specializing in transformative education in the fields of business administration and finance in Indonesia, we are pleased to announce this expansion to provide Cambodian youth the opportunity to attain quality academic credentials. We are proud to have as a partner the prestigious Phnom Penh Polytechnic," said GCG Asia Education Group CEO Rudy Gunawan.

"GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic's campus will be in a strategic location in the heart of the capital. Our facilities will be top-notch, providing for both online and offline access to courses in state-of-the art buildings using the latest technology to facilitate excellent online learning and access to scholarships," added GCG Asia Education Group CEO Rudy Gunawan.

The campus's ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for August 2021 and construction on the three hectare campus is expected to immediately commence. GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic is scheduled to be completed in 2022 with enrollment to begin in 2023.

GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic will be offering generous scholarships to support its first cohort of business students. Developed with support from United Guardian Capital Pan-Asian Education fund, the largest scholarship provider to underprivileged students in South East Asia, the college is the latest step in the GCG Asia Education Group's commitment to increase access to quality tertiary education in the fields of business, finance and accounting. Programmes will be academically rigorous, with an equal emphasis on training, entrepreneurship, character building and mentoring to support upward mobility.

"GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic's goal is to provide our students with the competitive edge they need to excel in any field,' said GCG Asia Education Group CEO Rudy Gunawan. 'GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic's creative programmes will benefit our students for years to come by providing access to entrepreneurial insight, training, and mentoring through high-caliber partnerships. We appreciate our partner's commitment to our students, which fits with our vision and will result in a more diverse pipeline of future leaders in Asian business and finance," said GCG Asia Education Group CEO Rudy Gunawan.

A cornerstone programme offered by GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic is its Capital Asia Launchpad which connects students to its global network of mentors and advisors in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The programme will give students the chance to access regional start-up accelerators, fast track post-graduate training, and will offer unique virtual and physical convening opportunities. GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic students will also have the opportunity to participate in pitch competitions, fellowships and a live speaker series.

"Through the Capital Asia Launchpad programme, we are thrilled to support what will be an outstanding college and their students,' said United Guardian Capital Pan-Asian Education fund Executive Director Peggy Lee. 'We're excited to expand our cooperation to establish GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic and introduce Capital Asia LaunchPad to more students," she added.

'This partnership represents an exciting step forward in our overall commitment to exposing students from underrepresented communities in South East Asia to entrepreneurial skill sets applicable to all future career paths. This is an interesting project that will provide chances to our GCG Asia Cambodia Polytechnic students," concluded GCG Asia Education Group CEO Rudy Gunawan.

GCG Asia Business College (GCG Asia) has been leading business and finance higher education in South- East Asia for a decade.

