Aker Carbon Capture and Carbfix to Offer Full Value Chain CCS

OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture of Norway and Iceland's Carbfix have established a partnership aimed at combining the companies' complementary technologies to offer the full CCS value chain in the global fight against climate change.

The two Nordic industry front-runners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on cost-efficient carbon capture and storage solutions that will accelerate carbon removals.

"We are excited to establish a partnership with Aker Carbon Capture, thereby bringing together two market-leading climate solutions that can significantly contribute to the drastic emission reductions that are urgently needed globally," said Edda Sif Pind Aradóttir, CEO of Carbfix. The Carbfix technology rapidly transforms CO2 injected into underground formations permanently into solid carbonate minerals by accelerating natural processes.

"Carbfix's proven solution for CO2 storage is a perfect match for our HSE-friendly capture technology," said Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture. "Together, we can offer industrial emitters the whole CCS value chain, capturing CO2 and permanently storing it by turning it into stone underground."

The agreement also covers opportunities for the two parties to evaluate strategic options on future storage projects and collaboration.

Geological formations that are suitable for the Carbfix method are among the most common rock types on Earth and can be found in every continent including vast formations in both Europe and North America. These formations unlock opportunities for permanent CO2 mineral storage on the gigaton-scale.

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/aker-carbon-capture-and-carbfix-to-offer-full-value-chain-ccs,c3382954