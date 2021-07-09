Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, is pleased to give an update on its US audit.

As announced earlier this year, CBD of Denver engaged FRUCI & Associates to fulfil the US audit requirement for the Company to become a fully reporting company according to SEC guidelines. The Company is working closely together with FRUCI to have this closed as soon as possible.

"We appreciate the interest from investors and shareholders who have reached out to us regarding the status of our US audit," states Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "Unfortunately, we are not able to give a final date yet, but we are diligently working with FRUCI to fulfill all requirements. Due to the complexity of the setup with Swiss and US companies and related to those additional efforts for translation and conversion of documents the audit is taking much longer than initially planned, but be assured, we are very focused on having this audit completed soon."

The closure of the Company's US business segment has no relation to the audit and was purely an economic decision based on the lack of profitability of the US business. For this reason, the Company has chosen to focus its resources and efforts on the rapidly growing European market instead of the saturated US market, as previously communicated. CBD of Denver's business in Europe is generating over $2 million (USD) revenue every month, while the nascent US business only generates about $1,000 (USD) per month.

"It is also very important to note that more than 99 percent of our business is conducted through Switzerland currently, and we successfully completed our Swiss audit earlier this year in March," added Marcel.

The Company is currently in an advanced due diligence process for two further acquisitions in the European market, and it expects to be able to make a corresponding announcement in the coming weeks.

