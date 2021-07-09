Italian energy company Eni is partnering with local companies in Algeria and Egypt to explore the possibility of producing green and blue hydrogen in the North African countries. The United Arab Emirates is also collaborating with Japanese partners to develop the country's hydrogen sector, while in New York, hydrogen has arrived in Long Island.Milan-based Eni is stepping up its hydrogen plans in North Africa, where it's partnering with three local companies. On Wednesday, General Manager Alessandro Puliti met in Algiers with Toufik Hakkar, CEO of Sonatrach, to speak about green hydrogen opportunities ...

