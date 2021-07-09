First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).
Conference call and webcast details:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-952-5114
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-406-0743
|Toll-free UK:
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|7903230#
|Webcast:
|www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)
Conference call replay:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Passcode:
|3301666#
The conference call replay will be available from July 28, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on August 11, 2021.
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:
Ryan MacWilliam, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com