Advanced Carbon Materials LLC: ARNO Enters Carbon Nanotube Production After Regulatory Clearance

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / ARNO, a real nano technology project has started carbon nanotubes production after regulatory clearances. The ARNO project is based on the high-tech developments of the creation of the production of secondary energy sources for industrial and home use based on lead-acid battery cells using carbon nanomaterials. The project token offers free access to decentralized finance.

The technologies for producing carbon nanomaterials, in particular carbon nanotubes, intercalated graphite, and graphene structures, developed and implemented for industrial use by the team over the past few years, allows to produce additives of various types for various fields of application. This allows the team of scientists, engineers, and technologists to use its proprietary additives to store energy, improve efficiency, increase the capacity and life of any lead-acid batteries, produced at any plant (without changing the existing production technology), and more.

Manufacturers of electronic products, hybrid vehicles, and power systems are also benefiting from the technical practice, which allows them to create more flexible and high-performance offerings for their end-users. ARNO project has been successful in implementing different phases of development on time and according to and in sync with the project roadmap.

The essence of the project is listed below

Creation of equipment for the production of nanomaterials.

Creation of equipment for converting them into a commercial product (dispersion in a liquid medium).

Implementation of the technology already developed by the project for the use of nanomaterials in a 'commercial form' into the existing production chains of a THIRD PARTY manufacturer.

Obtaining from a third-party manufacturer a product created using the technology ( lead-acid batteries with extended service life and noticeably higher performance characteristics).

Creation based on the resulting product - integrated home and semi-industrial secondary energy sources (already balanced batteries from accumulators, coupled with inverters for working with power grids, solar and wind power plants, etc.).

ARNO offered a portfolio of solutions, based on nano-carbon additives that enable battery developers to extract the highest possible efficiency out of each active material, promoting high power delivery and energy density in lead-acid, Li-Ion batteries as well as extending cycle life and charge acceptance in any other types of batteries. The conductive carbon additives will be also used in supercapacitors, fuel cells, Li-air, and other energy storage devices.

The ARTMONBAT Partnership Make Way For Carbon Nanotube Production

As a result of long and not so simple, but at the same time quite successful negotiations, the ARNO project and one of the largest holdings in Europe for the production and sale of lead-acid (and not only) batteries have created a joint venture - A.R.T.Monbat, in which the project management company Advanced Carbon Technology (Bulgaria) owns 35% of the shares. The project combines the interests of the manufacturer, which needs individual batteries for sweat and retail sales, and the production of carbon nanomaterials, and the serial creation of a new generation of products based on them, as well as its further distribution.

The MONAT group of companies got access to the latest technologies, for the ARNO Token project - to factory laboratories, factory production lines, and distribution channels for finished products.

This enterprise will produce nanomaterials that MONAT will use in the production of a new generation of its batteries, from which ARNO will create energy storage and use systems for home and semi-industrial applications. A contract has already been concluded and paid for with a competent enterprise in Belarus - Advanced Research and Technology, for the development of a complete complex for production, including a full package of technical documentation, within the next three months.

In addition, by the Roadmap, the project has chosen a site for the construction of production and all the necessary infrastructure, received all permits, and is now conducting preparatory work on-site in Bulgaria.

The ARNO Token and DeFi Ecosystem

Built on a real-world product with a focus on solving the secondary energy crisis with the use of Nano Technology, ARNO is already an investment-worthy project, but the team behind it takes it a notch higher with the defi integration.

The project token is the main settlement tool of the economic part of the project. The entire economic system of the project involves the active use of the ARNO token. The project will not use even the most popular cryptocurrencies such as BTC or ETH. Only ARNO will be used inside the project and everything connected with it. Once the ARNO token is added to the exchanges, the project team will put up a certain quantity of tokens for auction, and when the tokens are bought by the participants, the team will stop the cryptocurrency input on the present platform for a year. The auction is held by the traders not bearing a relation to the developers.

The project has been awarded an average rating of 4.5 (from 5) from most of the reviews it has got until now. The first phase of Pre-ICO is already sold out. ARNO token is based on ETH - ERC-20; The total token emission is 50000000; The token is not reissued; According to the percentage distribution, sale, and ICO/IEO allocated 8%, which is 4000000 tokens; In the case of IEO, the number of tokens will not exceed 8% of the amount allocated for sale.

Social Links:

Website: https://arno-token.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArnoToken

Telegram: https://t.me/arnobiz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2770038866581339

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arno-token-383489201/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arnotoken/

Blog: https://medium.com/@info-66399

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/ARNO-Token/

Media Contact:

Company: Advanced Carbon Materials LLC

Contact: Artem S.Zhdanok

Telephone: +375(29)274-0004

Email: info@arno-token.com

Website: https://arno-token.com/

SOURCE: Advanced Carbon Materials LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654879/ARNO-Enters-Carbon-Nanotube-Production-After-Regulatory-Clearance