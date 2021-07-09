The United States Department of Energy is providing $14 million for a research center for perovskite solar technology. Led by Sandia National Laboratories, the center's work will focus on establishing standard testing protocols as well as ensuring the long-term reliability of perovskite cells and the bankability of companies setting up to produce them.Scientists in the U.S. are setting up a research project to focus on perovskite solar cells, having received $14 million from the Department of Energy (DOE). The Perovskite Photovoltaic Accelerator for Commercializing Technologies Center is being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...