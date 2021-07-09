- (PLX AI) - Q2 revenue EUR 19,753 million vs. estimate EUR 16,720 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,355 million vs. estimate EUR 1,541 million
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 2,316 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 7,000-7,500 million, up from EUR 5,000-5,800 million previously
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 74-77 billion , up from EUR 68-71 billion previously
- • Sales driven by higher prices (+35 percent) and volumes (+28 percent); negative currency effects (-7 percent) had an offsetting effect
- • The considerably increased earnings expectations in the Chemicals and Materials segments are the main reason for the increase of the forecast for 2021
