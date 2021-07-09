Tata has landed a $54 million deal from Kerala State Electricity Board Limited to install the rooftop capacity for domestic consumers across the state.From pv magazine India. Tata Power has won an INR400 crore (US$53.5 million) contract from utility Kerala State Electricity Board Limited to develop 84 MW of rooftop solar projects for domestic consumers in the state. The allotted capacity includes 64 MW for individual households - with project sizes of 3-10 kW - and 20 MW for housing societies, with generation capacities of 11-100 kW. The developer secured the contract from a tender announced by ...

