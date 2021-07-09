Mostexpensive LTD: Mostexpensive.io Launches the World's First Hybrid NFT Marketplace

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Recently, the marketplace Mostexpensive.io has launched the sale of the world's first hybrid NFT ball and tennis racket signed by Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 in the list of the best tennis players (related link on Daniil Medvedev's Twitter https://twitter.com/daniilmedwed).

Over the past few months, we have seen an incredible rise and fall in the NFT market, which shows its very high volatility and dependence on new technologies. Hybrid NFT (NFTH) is a novelty in the non-fungible token market.

Hybrid NFT involves digital encryption and a unique physical object. When users buy NFTH, they receive both digital encryption and the right to demand the delivery of the physical item at any time.

The Mostexpensive NFT Tier-1 marketplace provides price stability by concluding an NFT limited circulation agreement with the token's creator and seller, which does not permit devaluation.

So, even if the NFT loses its value, the investor or collector still owns a real, exclusive object, which will not lose its value. People may collect tokens, or they may put them in DeFi banks and receive a loan in cryptocurrency.

This new product, which will protect investors in the NTF market from high volatility, has already been launched! The auction has begun and the first unique and exclusive tokens, which for the first time in the history of the industry are backed by real physical objects, are already traded!

People can join the first of its kind NTF auction using the links below:

