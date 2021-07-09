With projects in many PV markets aging past the 10-year mark - with major leaps in technology having occurred in that time - revamping is a popular topic among asset owners. pv magazine spoke with Asier Ukar, general manager of the Spanish subsidiary of German testing company PI Berlin, to uncover the benefits of revamping PV projects with new components and also to examine the challenges and risks involved.From pv magazine Spain. In some PV markets, projects are getting older and certain owners and operators are beginning to rethink their asset management strategy. The choice is clear: maintain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...