Freitag, 09.07.2021
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
GlobeNewswire
09.07.2021 | 17:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 59/21

See attached document for series that are in-the-money and will be exercised.


For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com 



***



No weekly options on Norwegian shares were in the money following today's
exercise. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005731
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
