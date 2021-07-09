Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Polarcus Ltd (404/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Polarcus Ltd of July 12, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: PLCSo ---------------------------- ISIN code: KYG7153K1085 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 89289 ---------------------------- The last day of trading is July 9, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB