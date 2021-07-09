EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Alternative Investment Fund Manager - Change of Name
PR Newswire
London, July 9
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Alternative Investment Fund Manager - Change of Name
The name of the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "AIFM") has been changed from Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited to Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited. The change is effective immediately.
There is no change to the Company's investment management arrangements, which, with the approval of the Directors, have been delegated by the AIFM to Edinburgh Partners Limited, which has managed the Company's investment portfolio since the launch of the Company.
9 July 2021
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF