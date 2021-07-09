EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy provider in Germany

- Meine Radiologie and Blikk operate more than 65 radiology and radiotherapy locations in Germany - together they will form a leading radiology provider

- EQT Infrastructure intends to combine both companies to create a leading platform in an essential and fast-growing sub-sector in social infrastructure and healthcare

- Following the closing, EQT Infrastructure will support the combined group's strive for medical excellence, expand its capabilities in adjacent specialties and drive its digital agenda to become a patient-centric and tech-enabled diagnostic imaging provider, with a high-quality service offering for its patients and partner physicians

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Infrastructure has agreed to acquire Meine Radiologie Holding GmbH ("Meine Radiologie") from Triton Partners and Blikk Holding GmbH ("Blikk") from DBAG Fund VII, a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG"). DBAG will remain a minority shareholder in the combined group given its experience supporting Blikk and high conviction in the long-term attractiveness of the sector. Terms and conditions of the transaction are not disclosed.

Meine Radiologie and Blikk were both founded in 2017 and have since then grown to become two highly reputable radiology players in Germany, together employing more than 1,300 people across 65 locations. Both companies are underpinned by long-lasting medical experience from their respective management teams and radiology practices.

Following the closing of the transactions, the combination of the two companies will create a leading radiology and radiotherapy platform in Germany. EQT Infrastructure is committed to supporting the long-term development and growth of the combined group and providing the necessary resources to accelerate investments in technology, innovation and talent in order to continue enhancing medical excellence, expanding capabilities in adjacent specialties and driving an ambitious digitalization agenda.

As a long-term investor with an industrial and responsible ownership approach, EQT Infrastructure will bring unique capabilities to the combined group in its next phase of development, drawing on EQT's experience in supporting some of Europe's leading healthcare companies. In doing so, EQT Infrastructure will aim to fulfil its purpose of making a positive impact and future-proofing companies through digital innovation and sustainable growth.

Dr. Dr. Dirk Knüppel, Chief Executive of Meine Radiologie, said, "We are excited to welcome EQT Infrastructure as our new owner and our Blikk colleagues as new partners. We share a joint vision in becoming a reference patient centric radiology and radiotherapy provider that contributes to a better German healthcare system. The medical experience of our employees and management teams coupled with the industrial and financial support from EQT Infrastructure make me very confident in the value of this long-term partnership."

Dr. Thilo-Andreas Wittkämper, Chief Executive of Blikk, said, "The Blikk management team is looking forward to building a leading radiology provider in Germany with the support of EQT Infrastructure and alongside our fellow colleagues at Meine Radiologie. Our shared values and vision of the importance of medical excellence, patient focus and innovation pave the way for an exciting new phase of development for our company."

Christoph Balzer, Partner within EQT Infrastructure's Advisory Team, said, "We have followed Meine Radiologie and Blikk for a long time and we are impressed by the quality of both companies and their management teams. Radiology and radiotherapy are highly essential and fast-growing sub-sectors in social infrastructure and healthcare, driven by positive demographic and technological trends and underpinned by a stable system that nurtures innovation and high-quality medical services. We are confident that the combined group will benefit from EQT's vast experience from the developing strong assets in the healthcare sector, our in-house digitalization and sustainability capabilities, and our long-term ownership mindset."

The closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2021, subject to customary regulatory approval.

With this transaction, EQT Infrastructure V is expected to be 40-45 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

Contact

German media inquiries, eqt@kekstcnc.com, +49 152 248 733 72

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Meine Radiologie Holding

Meine Radiologie Holding is one of the leading providers of (outpatient) imaging/ radiology services in Germany. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Frankfurt a.M., the company currently has over 35 practices across several German cities with approx. 600 employees.

More info: www.meine-radiologie-holding.de

About Blikk

Blikk is one of the leading providers of (outpatient) imaging/ radiology services in Germany. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dortmund, the company currently has over 30 practices across several German cities with approx. 700 employees.

More info: www.blikk.de

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-infrastructure-acquires-meine-radiologie-and-blikk-to-form-a-leading-radiology-and-radiotherapy-,c3383109

The following files are available for download: