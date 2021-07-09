Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
4,506 shares
- €19,937,695.41
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,276
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,687
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 151,158 shares for 45,026,199.18
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 162,091 shares for 48,558,424.33
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
15,439 shares
- €16,452,064.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,193
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,026
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,411 shares for 38,932,888.59
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 136,973 shares for 35,961,447.08
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).
For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
EUR
Total
2,276
151,158
45,026,199.18
2,687
162,091
48,558,424.33
04/01/2021
89
5,171
1,433,039.23
05/01/2021
39
3,423
940,640.40
06/01/2021
90
5,600
1,504,160.00
07/01/2021
2
204
54,588.36
74
3,600
978,804.00
08/01/2021
19
1,596
424,855.20
22
1,400
378,000.00
11/01/2021
22
1,344
361,872.00
19
1,600
436,160.00
12/01/2021
7
600
161,760.00
42
1,800
489,600.00
13/01/2021
2
200
54,560.00
100
5,200
1,450,800.00
14/01/2021
17
1,800
510,552.00
15/01/2021
29
2,029
572,035.97
9
800
227,520.00
18/01/2021
2
200
56,520.00
22
2,000
569,600.00
19/01/2021
5
400
113,920.00
24
600
172,518.00
20/01/2021
34
2,000
575,440.00
21/01/2021
28
1,600
465,984.00
22/01/2021
24
1,400
405,636.00
25/01/2021
54
2,800
805,252.00
11
1,300
379,925.00
26/01/2021
61
3,200
913,024.00
8
600
172,680.00
27/01/2021
105
5,571
1,548,905.13
2
53
15,126.20
28/01/2021
94
5,000
1,357,200.00
10
1,000
272,600.00
29/01/2021
59
4,200
1,133,538.00
36
2,200
597,960.00
01/02/2021
111
5,200
1,432,704.00
02/02/2021
53
4,147
1,180,567.96
03/02/2021
31
2,400
681,384.00
15
600
173,880.00
04/02/2021
37
2,000
565,120.00
11
1,200
342,720.00
05/02/2021
11
1,000
282,800.00
11
1,049
299,027.94
08/02/2021
14
1,200
339,576.00
38
1,551
442,934.58
09/02/2021
7
415
116,772.70
43
2,600
740,038.00
10/02/2021
10
800
228,320.00
21
1,200
344,664.00
11/02/2021
58
3,400
982,668.00
12/02/2021
27
2,200
645,480.00
15/02/2021
18
800
234,720.00
11
800
237,000.00
16/02/2021
41
3,200
931,488.00
14
1,224
360,627.12
17/02/2021
56
3,800
1,091,930.00
5
431
124,231.44
18/02/2021
23
1,400
399,280.00
7
600
172,560.00
19/02/2021
10
1,000
284,240.00
31
2,200
630,124.00
22/02/2021
77
5,000
1,406,800.00
23/02/2021
61
4,200
1,152,480.00
6
1,000
275,050.00
24/02/2021
31
1,800
493,848.00
35
2,400
662,640.00
25/02/2021
2
27
7,354.80
36
1,200
331,464.00
26/02/2021
67
6,000
1,695,240.00
01/03/2021
11
1,000
292,200.00
43
2,437
722,862.94
02/03/2021
19
1,200
355,200.00
55
3,963
1,183,391.43
03/03/2021
10
600
179,400.00
36
2,600
786,240.00
04/03/2021
36
2,000
600,800.00
05/03/2021
39
2,400
717,840.00
08/03/2021
38
2,200
651,640.00
24
606
181,157.64
09/03/2021
22
1,400
415,184.00
48
3,594
1,080,356.40
10/03/2021
21
1,200
359,520.00
39
2,000
605,200.00
11/03/2021
50
2,600
793,598.00
12/03/2021
43
3,400
1,027,310.00
8
400
122,480.00
15/03/2021
15
600
180,918.00
19
1,700
515,236.00
16/03/2021
47
2,805
856,029.90
17/03/2021
28
2,032
617,768.64
5
395
121,739.00
18/03/2021
39
3,568
1,072,326.72
2
200
60,800.00
19/03/2021
1
200
59,880.00
17
1,600
482,880.00
22/03/2021
11
1,000
300,180.00
22
1,600
484,160.00
23/03/2021
9
1,000
302,200.00
35
1,800
550,800.00
24/03/2021
20
1,200
365,736.00
16
1,000
307,200.00
25/03/2021
17
400
121,560.00
30
2,600
797,680.00
26/03/2021
4
400
123,360.00
13
800
248,240.00
29/03/2021
41
2,200
688,358.00
30/03/2021
21
2,400
742,728.00
31/03/2021
27
1,600
497,408.00
01/04/2021
11
600
188,400.00
06/04/2021
12
1,200
375,204.00
14
600
189,840.00
07/04/2021
18
1,400
438,200.00
08/04/2021
55
2,000
636,900.00
14/04/2021
7
1,000
327,100.00
15/04/2021
8
400
130,720.00
20/04/2021
2
72
23,745.60
21/04/2021
18
1,328
436,287.84
22/04/2021
8
400
130,720.00
9
250
82,845.00
23/04/2021
6
850
280,389.50
1
15
4,951.50
26/04/2021
25
2,000
655,940.00
1
200
65,800.00
27/04/2021
30
1,800
580,842.00
24
800
259,680.00
28/04/2021
14
2,400
775,824.00
1
200
65,120.00
29/04/2021
12
1,000
321,400.00
6
800
259,040.00
30/04/2021
29
1,400
449,400.00
6
200
64,480.00
03/05/2021
5
400
128,240.00
49
2,400
776,232.00
04/05/2021
54
3,297
1,054,611.39
05/05/2021
34
2,400
773,280.00
06/05/2021
30
2,000
639,600.00
4
400
128,880.00
07/05/2021
30
2,400
771,360.00
10/05/2021
31
3,600
1,149,804.00
1
1
322.80
11/05/2021
79
4,600
1,438,604.00
12/05/2021
24
2,470
767,354.90
24
600
188,178.00
13/05/2021
39
1,581
486,615.99
24
1,800
557,604.00
14/05/2021
4
400
124,400.00
28
1,400
438,718.00
17/05/2021
4
210
65,767.80
32
2,000
630,880.00
18/05/2021
29
1,400
440,454.00
19/05/2021
78
3,790
1,174,445.20
3
200
62,160.00
20/05/2021
80
4,200
1,319,052.00
21/05/2021
9
600
191,280.00
24/05/2021
14
200
63,400.00
25/05/2021
18
2,000
635,600.00
26/05/2021
6
600
191,280.00
20
800
256,240.00
27/05/2021
32
3,000
947,790.00
28/05/2021
13
600
188,400.00
02/06/2021
37
1,800
565,002.00
7
400
126,400.00
03/06/2021
29
1,551
482,423.04
3
200
62,600.00
04/06/2021
8
600
186,240.00
16
1,000
311,800.00
07/06/2021
25
1,403
440,822.60
08/06/2021
3
200
62,720.00
24
1,597
504,013.20
09/06/2021
5
400
125,680.00
22
600
189,198.00
10/06/2021
20
1,800
563,040.00
15
200
62,960.00
11/06/2021
69
3,800
1,202,814.00
14/06/2021
26
1,800
577,728.00
15/06/2021
27
999
322,477.20
16/06/2021
12
1,000
320,800.00
1
200
64,400.00
17/06/2021
23
1,800
574,146.00
21
1,800
577,206.00
18/06/2021
25
2,025
657,537.75
21/06/2021
29
1,000
323,730.00
43
2,175
711,703.50
22/06/2021
7
800
261,440.00
27
2,200
723,800.00
23/06/2021
67
4,000
1,344,840.00
24/06/2021
18
1,000
341,680.00
29/06/2021
20
800
275,120.00
30/06/2021
48
2,600
892,840.00
