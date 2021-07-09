Uncommon Giving Corporation to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Uncommon Giving Corporation, an early-stage fintech company, has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021. Ron Baldwin, founder and CEO of Uncommon Giving, will present at the conference.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1x1 meetings.

"At Uncommon Giving, we believe in ownership of our company by people who believe in our mission," said Baldwin. "The unique charitable component of the Access to Giving conference makes it the perfect place to explain our innovative workplace generosity SaaS solution to potential investors who value corporate social responsibility and charitable giving."

Uncommon Giving is scheduled to present on July 13 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About Uncommon Giving Corporation:

Uncommon Giving is a digital-first financial services company making charitable giving easier for individuals, companies and their employees. Through its Uncommon Workplace Generosity platform, people can discover nonprofits, support causes and donate to 1.2 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations from a digital giving wallet, a democratized donor-advised fund. Like a 401(k), giving accounts can be seeded or ultimately matched by employers as an employee benefit or funded through optional payroll deduction. Planned services through its SEC-registered investment advisory affiliate, Uncommon Investment Advisors, include individual investment options for potential fund growth.

Uncommon Giving Corporation is not registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of securities. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. You may obtain our qualified offering circular and related offering documents at https://bit.ly/3t9Jj7h. All prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in Uncommon Giving. These securities have not been recommended by the SEC or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor has any commission or regulatory confirmed the accuracy of the information contained the offering materials.

SOURCE: Uncommon Giving Corporation

