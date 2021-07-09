Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884296 ISIN: US63633D1046 Ticker-Symbol: WX6 
Frankfurt
09.07.21
19:34 Uhr
55,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,5057,0022:41
ACCESSWIRE
09.07.2021 | 22:20
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Health Investors: NHI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 952-1438, with the confirmation number 21995595.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/41897 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654954/NHI-Announces-Second-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.