Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) (the "Company" "Kovo"), has retained Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX Venture to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of the Company's shares and provide the Company with market intelligence.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive a $7,000/month cash fee for a 12-month period. After 12 months, the agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days written notice.

The Company and Integral are unrelated entities. Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities by virtue of the market-making services. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"). Accordingly, Integral can access all Canadian stock exchanges and Alternative trading systems.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo is a leader in healthcare technology and Revenue Cycle Management services. Kovo creates, acquires and grows businesses to better the healthcare experience within the patient encounter continuum. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co

For more information:

Greg Noble, CEO

investors@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

Debra Quinn

deb@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89887