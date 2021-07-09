Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2021 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Votes For Motions Number(1) %(2) To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6. 12,387,368 99.96 To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. David Will 12,382,026 99.91 Darcy Will 12,380,291 99.90 James McPherson 12,382,226 99.92 Timothy Sebastian 12,150,891 98.05 Jerry Van Someren 12,381,426 99.91 Peter Miles 12,116,276 97.77 To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors. 12,401,167 99.95

Notes:

Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion. Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre (formerly Boomtown Casino) in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. Gamehost has a 91% ownership interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) or

Darcy J. Will (Vice President)

Toll Free: (877) 703-4545

Phone: (403) 346-4545

Fax: (403) 340-0683

Email: info@gamehost.ca

