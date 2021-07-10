Anzeige
10.07.2021 | 16:17
Awilco Drilling Plc: AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) - Notification of primary insider trade

On 8 July 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP ("QVT") purchased in the open market 20,386 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc ("Awilco Drilling") at a price of NOK 3.3 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 4,881,167 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 8.94% of the registered share capital. QVT's CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling PLC.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • KRT 1500 8 July 2021 AWDR NO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f51fa56d-8718-42f5-aca7-7cfc636b3acc)

