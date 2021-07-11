ATX TR with another week of consolidation. News came from Wienerberger (2), Vienna Airport, Andritz, S&T, Pierer Mobility, Marinomed, Bitpanda, Valneva (2), S Immo and Agrana. Round 1 from http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament is finished. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,04% to 6.876,77 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 25,8%. Up to now there were 84 days with a positive and 48 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 3,27% away, from the low 25,8%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,43%, the weakest is Friday with 0,04%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 7,2% in front of AT&S 6,16% and Addiko Bank 4,14%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -8,43% in front of Semperit -7,51% and Frequentis ...

