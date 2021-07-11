Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), announces that the company showcased its advancements in precision medicine in AIT via a company sponsored symposium entitled "Supporting individual patients' needs: AIT still an unmatched model of personalized medicine for allergy" at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2021 Congress in Krakow (Poland).

Stallergenes Greer is present at the congress from July 10 to July 12 and will also present nine posters addressing precision medicine in AIT and announcing new data from clinical trials and real-world studies.

"Precision medicine is paving the way to the future of allergen immunotherapy by exploring the mechanism of disease of each individual to provide patients with precise, personalised and targeted treatment approaches. We are proud to present new data from our portfolio and advance the knowledge about allergen immunotherapy to improve the quality of life for people with allergies," stated Amer Jaber, Executive VP Operations Europe and International and President of Stallergenes SAS.

AGENDA

SYMPOSIUM (July 11: 10:00 11:30)

"Supporting individual patients' needs: AIT, still an unmatched model of personalized medicine for allergy"

Chairs: Giorgio Walter Canonica, Italy; Ruby Pawankar, Japan; Marek Jutel, Poland

"AIT still a unique model of personalized medicine", speaker Giorgio Walter Canonica, Italy

Giorgio Walter Canonica, Italy "Maximizing patient's chances of better outcomes", speaker Oliver Pfaar, Germany

Oliver Pfaar, Germany "Harnessing each patient's clinical profile in real life to adapt AIT" , speaker Davide Caimmi, France

, Davide Caimmi, France "Making the digital shift in respiratory allergies", speaker Jean Bousquet, Germany

POSTER SESSIONS

Electronic Poster Discussion Session ePDS 04 Novel insights in allergy and clinical immunology July 11: 12.30-13.30

"Decrease of TH2A CD38+ cell frequencies following immunotherapy with house dust mite tablet correlates with humoral responses," Sonia Luce, France (author), Laurent Mascarell (speaker)

ePoster Allergen Immunotherapy session (digital only)

"The MADO study of the needs, reasons and strategies for dose adjustment in allergen immunotherapy: patient profiles," Marguerite Thétis-Soulié, France (author, speaker)

"The MADO study of the needs, reasons and strategies for dose adjustment in allergen immunotherapy: the physicians' attitudes," Marguerite Thétis-Soulié, France (author, speaker)

"The MADO study of the needs, reasons and strategies for dose adjustment in allergen immunotherapy: treatment benefits," Marguerite Thétis-Soulié, France (author, speaker)

"Consistency of scores associating symptoms and rescue medication use for evaluating the efficacy of the 300IR house dust mite SLIT tablet," Oliver Pfaar, Germany (author, speaker)

"Beneficial effect on rhinitis exacerbations in patients treated with the 300IR house dust mite SLIT tablet," Pascal Demoly, France (author)

"The population's baseline characteristics in the PRACTIS study: an observational, prospective, longitudinal study of patient profiles and treatment benefits of sublingual allergen immunotherapy," Pascal Demoly, France (author)

"Analysis of treatment regimens in the PRACTIS study: an observational, prospective, longitudinal study of patient profiles and treatment benefits of sublingual allergen immunotherapy," Pascal Demoly, France (author)

Late Breaking e-Poster COVID19 session

"Impact of allergen immunotherapy in COVID 19: an Italian survey" Giorgio Walter Canonica, Italy (author), Jaime Sanchez Lopez (speaker)

ABOUT ALLERGEN IMMUNOTHERAPY

Allergies are the most prevalent and fastest growing chronic disease in the industrialised world, affecting over one billion people worldwide1. Allergen immunotherapy is an allergy treatment designed to alter the natural course of respiratory allergies by treating the underlying cause of the disease. Allergen extracts are modifying disease by inducing tolerance in the immune system2,3

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

1.World Health organisation, Ambient Air Pollution: Health Impacts

2.Global Atlas of Allergy, EAACI 2014

3.Halken 2017: EAACI guidelines on allergen immunotherapy: Prevention of allergy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005016/en/

Contacts:

Stallergenes Greer

Communications



Catherine Kress

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 50 26 05

Email: catherine.kress@stallergenesgreer.com