Morris-Jenkins, an Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing Company, Sees Increase in Business During COVID-19

Morris-Jenkins, a Family-Owned and Operated Business Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Has Grown as a Company Despite the Global Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2021 / Morris-Jenkins, a family-owned and operated air conditioning, heating and plumbing company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that they experienced a tangible increase in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Morris-Jenkins and the services that they offer, which include HVAC repairs, maintenance and installations and more, please visit https://morrisjenkins.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, because HVAC and plumbing services were considered essential services during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Morris-Jenkins was able to stay open and continue to help local families.

While some things were a bit different during this time-for instance, instead of a friendly handshake at the door, the service people from Morris-Jenkins greeted customers with a smile and a wave--the company was able to continue offering their services to their valued customers.

"Also, before appointments were booked, we asked and still ask customers if everyone in their home is feeling okay, and we also reassure them that the tech who is coming to their home is also healthy," the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition to the shoe covers that the technicians have always worn in their customers' homes, they also now wear gloves and masks.

"Because of our status as an essential business and because of the quick adaptations we made, we were able to continue to grow as a company to better provide for families in the Carolinas who rely on us."

Now that the pandemic seems to be turning a corner, the spokesperson said the team is excited to see each other again, and is looking forward to hosting internal company celebrations like their huge company breakfasts. Morris-Jenkins also hopes to plan events for their Priority Advantage Members in the not-so-distant future.

To help with Morris-Jenkins' growth, the spokesperson said the company will continue to offer paid training programs: Tech Builder for HVAC systems and Build-a-Plumber for those who wish to learn the plumbing trade.

The Tech Builder program has grown over the years and has helped a number of people, many of whom have no previous experience in HVAC systems, to learn the trade and become outstanding and knowledgeable technicians.

"As for our Build-a-Plumber program, it is newer than Tech Builder, yet it has already grown immensely. In fact, it grew so much that we recently created a training center specifically for our Build-a-Plumber trainees so they can get the hands-on experience they need to be comfortable in the field," the spokesperson noted.

About Morris-Jenkins:

Morris-Jenkins is a family-owned and operated air conditioning, heating and plumbing company that was established in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1958. Everything they do revolves around their customers. For more information, please visit https://morrisjenkins.com.

Media Contact:

Casey Welch

info@morrisjenkins.com

7043570484

SOURCE: Morris-Jenkins



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655013/Morris-Jenkins-an-Air-Conditioning-Heating-and-Plumbing-Company-Sees-Increase-in-Business-During-COVID-19