Montag, 12.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
09.07.21
20:36 Uhr
4,002 Euro
-0,072
-1,77 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2021 | 07:05
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today

Issuer name: Vow ASA

Ex. date: 12 July 2021

Type of corporate action: The shares in Vow ASA trade exclusive of rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS ("VGM")


For more information please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Continuing Obligations for Issuers of Shares in accordance with Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules


