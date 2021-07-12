- (PLX AI) - Aker Carbon Capture Q2 revenue NOK 69 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA NOK -47 million
|07:22
|Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture launches Carbon Capture as a Service
|07:22
|OSLO, Norway, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture today launches Carbon Capture as a Service; Carbon capture made easy, an integrated offering that covers everything a customer...
|07:10
|Aker Carbon Capture Q2 Revenue NOK 69 Million
|07:06
|Aker Carbon Capture ASA: second-quarter results 2021
|Fr
|Aker Carbon Capture and Carbfix to Explore CCS at Elkem Iceland's Grundartangi Plant
|OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norway's Aker Carbon Capture has joined forces with Carbfix and Elkem Iceland in the groundbreaking work of reducing CO2 emissions of Elkem Iceland's...
