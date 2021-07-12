Anzeige
Montag, 12.07.2021
Das ist der Startschuss! Neue Entdeckungen nahe der Oberfläche eröffnen ungeahntes Kurspotenzial!
PR Newswire
12.07.2021 | 07:52
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shell Joins Aukra Hydrogen Hub

OSLO, Norway, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Clean Hydrogen and CapeOmega have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AS Norske Shell to explore opportunities to develop the Aukra Hydrogen Hub to a large-scale production facility for clean hydrogen using natural gas from the local gas processing plant at Nyhamna.

Shell is the operator of the Ormen Lange gas field on the Norwegian continental shelf and Technical Service Provider at the related gas plant at Nyhamna in Aukra. The company is also an owner in the Northern Lights Joint Venture, a CO2 transportation and storage partnership.

The clean hydrogen produced in Aukra can be used to decarbonize local industrial processes, provide emission-free fuel for sea and road transport as well as being exported to European hydrogen consumers.

"This is an important milestone for us. I'm very happy to have Shell onboard as a partner together with CapeOmega on this project, as all three partners have a strong connection to the Nyhamna terminal, and together we have got what it takes to develop, build and operate the Aukra Hydrogen Hub safely and cost-efficiently," said CEO of Aker Clean Hydrogen, Knut Nyborg.

Earlier this year Aker Clean Hydrogen and Aukra municipality entered into a cooperation agreement granting Aker Clean Hydrogen exclusive rights to explore and develop a project for production of hydrogen, ammonia, and related products in Aukra. Later, in June, Aker Clean Hydrogen and CapeOmega entered into a MoU to explore the opportunity to develop the Aukra Hydrogen Hub.

"Shell's target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Joining forces with Aker Clean Hydrogen and CapeOmega to work on the exciting opportunities within the Aukra hydrogen hub is a natural step on our path towards reaching our target," said Marianne J. Olsnes, Managing Director of A/S Norske Shell.

The Norwegian Government recently published a White Paper on long term value creation from Norway's energy resources. The White Paper presents a roadmap for hydrogen, expressing specific ambitions on providing support for maritime hydrogen hubs.

"The Aukra Hydrogen Hub is well-positioned to becoming a key hydrogen hub for Norway going forward," said Nyborg.

CONTACT:

Media contact: Ivar Simensen, +47 46402317, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact: Christian Yggeseth, +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-clean-hydrogen/r/shell-joins-aukra-hydrogen-hub,c3383418

