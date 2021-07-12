Anzeige
Montag, 12.07.2021
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.07.2021 | 08:04
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 9

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

John Le Poidevin was appointed a Director of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited which is listed on the London Stock Exchange on 9 July 2021.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

© 2021 PR Newswire
