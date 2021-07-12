New modeling by Monash University researchers has shown that the cost of green hydrogen with solar PV could satisfy the Australian government's economic stretch goal of AUD 2 ($1.50) per kilogram by as early as 2030.From pv magazine Australia Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, have developed a new open-source economic modeling tool to predict that solar-powered production of green hydrogen by electrolysis will fall to AUD 2 ($1.50) per kilogram by the end of this decade. The Hydrogen Economic Fairways Tool (HEFT) - developed by researchers from Monash University in collaboration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...