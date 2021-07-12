REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to second quarter 2021 results

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

The same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST, the company will host an audiocast to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience

The presentation will be in English.

To join the audiocast, use the following link.

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210722_1/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

