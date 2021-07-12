DJ RUBIS: A second tranche of share buyback has been launched with a view to reducing the share capital

RUBIS RUBIS: A second tranche of share buyback has been launched with a view to reducing the share capital 12-Jul-2021 / 07:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, July 12, 2021, 7.35 am A SECOND TRANCHE OF SHARE BUYBACK HAS BEEN LAUNCHED WITH A VIEW TO REDUCING THE SHARE CAPITAL Rubis is reopening the share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital launched on January 6, 2021. The Management Board has decided that a second tranche of the share buyback will be launched today for a maximum of four-month period (i.e., until November 11, 2021, at the latest) and operated by an independent investment services provider. Pursuant to this second tranche, a maximum amount of EUR60 million will be allocated to the acquisition of a maximum of 1.5 million shares. As a reminder, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020 has granted authorization for the share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital for a maximum amount of EUR250 million for the period until May 31 2022, at the latest. 2,634,083 shares have been bought back and subsequently canceled for the amount of EUR104 million between January 6, 2021 and April 8, 2021, as part of this program. All information relating to this share buyback program is available on the Company's website (Share buyback program (rubis.fr)). Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: 01 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Rubis: A second tranche of share buyback has been launched with a view to reducing the share capital =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback programme EQS News ID: 1217494 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1217494 12-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217494&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 01:35 ET (05:35 GMT)