Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Das ist der Startschuss! Neue Entdeckungen nahe der Oberfläche eröffnen ungeahntes Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
09.07.21
16:46 Uhr
36,280 Euro
+0,240
+0,67 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,99036,36008:50
36,05036,26009.07.
Dow Jones News
12.07.2021 | 08:07
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: A second tranche of share buyback has been launched with a view to reducing the share capital

DJ RUBIS: A second tranche of share buyback has been launched with a view to reducing the share capital 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: A second tranche of share buyback has been launched with a view to reducing the share capital 
12-Jul-2021 / 07:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Paris, July 12, 2021, 7.35 am 
 
 
A SECOND TRANCHE OF SHARE BUYBACK HAS BEEN LAUNCHED 
WITH A VIEW TO REDUCING THE SHARE CAPITAL 
 
 
 
Rubis is reopening the share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital launched on January 6, 2021. 
The Management Board has decided that a second tranche of the share buyback will be launched today for a maximum of 
four-month period (i.e., until November 11, 2021, at the latest) and operated by an independent investment services 
provider. 
Pursuant to this second tranche, a maximum amount of EUR60 million will be allocated to the acquisition of a maximum of 
1.5 million shares. 
As a reminder, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020 has granted authorization for the share buyback 
program with a view to reducing the share capital for a maximum amount of EUR250 million for the period until May 31 
2022, at the latest. 2,634,083 shares have been bought back and subsequently canceled for the amount of EUR104 million 
between January 6, 2021 and April 8, 2021, as part of this program. 
All information relating to this share buyback program is available on the Company's website (Share buyback program 
(rubis.fr)). 
 
 
 
 
 
       Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal Department 
       Tel: 01 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Rubis: A second tranche of share buyback has been launched with a view to reducing the share capital 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    RUBIS 
        46, rue Boissière 
        75116 Paris 
        France 
Phone:     +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:      +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext    RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback 
        programme 
EQS News ID:  1217494 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1217494 12-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217494&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 01:35 ET (05:35 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.