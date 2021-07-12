Anzeige
Montag, 12.07.2021
Das ist der Startschuss! Neue Entdeckungen nahe der Oberfläche eröffnen ungeahntes Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A0YJNS ISIN: CA6871961059 
Stuttgart
09.07.21
11:30 Uhr
0,196 Euro
+0,007
+3,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.07.2021 | 08:08
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

Investor webinar hosted jointly by Turner Pope Investments Ltd and Vox Markets

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America, is pleased to announce that Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at an investor webinar being hosted jointly by Turner Pope Investments and Vox Markets.

The event will be held on Wednesday, 14th July beginning at 3.30pm (BST). Please register your interest at: https://voxmarkets.brand.live/c/vox-markets-and-turner-pope-webinar-wednesday-july-14th

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker / James Pope Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Reach is a non-regulatory news service. By using this service an issuer is confirming that the information contained within this announcement is of a non-regulatory nature. Reach announcements are identified with an orange label and the word "Reach" in the source column of the News Explorer pages of London Stock Exchange's website so that they are distinguished from the RNS UK regulatory service. Other vendors subscribing for Reach press releases may use a different method to distinguish Reach announcements from UK regulatory news.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655017/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Investor-Webinar

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
