Montag, 12.07.2021

WKN: A1CYM5 ISIN: GB00B608Z994 Ticker-Symbol: I8A 
Frankfurt
09.07.21
17:19 Uhr
1,990 Euro
-0,310
-13,48 %
ILIKA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
ILIKA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8702,00008:31
Firmen im Artikel
ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS
ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC4,880-2,40 %
CHILEAN METALS INC0,108+2,86 %
CHINA VANKE CO LTD2,580-0,77 %
ESSENSYS PLC3,100-12,43 %
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS SA12,280+0,74 %
ILIKA PLC1,990-13,48 %
NEXTPLAY TECHNOLOGIES INC1,760-5,88 %
PINETREE CAPITAL LTD1,330-3,62 %
RUBEAN AG13,000+1,56 %
UK OIL & GAS PLC0,003+25,00 %
VOW ASA4,002-1,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.