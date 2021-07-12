- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell 1% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell from hold.
- • Chr. Hansen earnings missed expectations on organic growth last week
- • This may mean that the company could be underestimating headwinds, or that market volatility has increased, Carnegie analysts said
- • The company's long-term growth potential is attractive, but visibility is limited and the worst may not be behind yet, Carnegie said
- • The broker cut its price target for Chr. Hansen to DKK 520 from DKK 575
