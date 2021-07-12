Anzeige
Montag, 12.07.2021
12.07.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Solid Clouds to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Reykjavik, July 12, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Solid Clouds shares (short name: SOLID) commences today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Iceland*. The company belongs to the Consumer Products and
Services sector. Solid Clouds is the 124th company to be admitted to trading
on Nasdaq Nordic's markets** in 2021. 

Solid Clouds is an Icelandic game developing company with a focus on creating a
technology framework for the fast production of Massively Multiplayer Online
Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) games. The company can rapidly adjust to changing
market demand and consumer preference by producing new games from a robust
framework that allows for fine tuning of game mechanics to maximize both
retention and player spending. The Company launched its first game in 2020,
Starborne: Sovereign Space and by building on its foundation, Solid Clouds aims
to become a leading producer of MMORTS games. More information on
www.solidclouds.com 

"The listing of Solid Clouds is a logical and important step for the company,"
said Stefan Gunnarsson, CEO of Solid Clouds. "The global gaming industry has
been one of the most rapidly growing industries among tech-enabled
entertainment services and we see tremendous opportunities in this field ahead.
We have been building on the success of the first game in the Starborne series
and the listing supports our operational ambitions for continued growth and
value creation. We sincerely welcome our new shareholders and look forward to
working with them on our journey." 

"We are proud to welcome Solid Clouds to Nasdaq First North Growth Market",
said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "It is particularly
pleasing to have the first gaming company list on First North Growth Market
Iceland and from the results of the IPO we see that investors have welcomed the
company with open arms. Congratulations to all at Solid Clouds, we look forward
to supporting them on their growth journey." 

*As Iceland has not yet implemented the Directive on Markets in Financial
Instruments (EU 2014/65), Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland is an MTF,
but is not yet registered as a SME growth market. 

**Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Baldur Thorlacius

baldur.thorlacius@nasdaq.com

+354 696 3388
