Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Solid Clouds to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Reykjavik, July 12, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Solid Clouds shares (short name: SOLID) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland*. The company belongs to the Consumer Products and Services sector. Solid Clouds is the 124th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets** in 2021. Solid Clouds is an Icelandic game developing company with a focus on creating a technology framework for the fast production of Massively Multiplayer Online Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) games. The company can rapidly adjust to changing market demand and consumer preference by producing new games from a robust framework that allows for fine tuning of game mechanics to maximize both retention and player spending. The Company launched its first game in 2020, Starborne: Sovereign Space and by building on its foundation, Solid Clouds aims to become a leading producer of MMORTS games. More information on www.solidclouds.com "The listing of Solid Clouds is a logical and important step for the company," said Stefan Gunnarsson, CEO of Solid Clouds. "The global gaming industry has been one of the most rapidly growing industries among tech-enabled entertainment services and we see tremendous opportunities in this field ahead. We have been building on the success of the first game in the Starborne series and the listing supports our operational ambitions for continued growth and value creation. We sincerely welcome our new shareholders and look forward to working with them on our journey." "We are proud to welcome Solid Clouds to Nasdaq First North Growth Market", said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "It is particularly pleasing to have the first gaming company list on First North Growth Market Iceland and from the results of the IPO we see that investors have welcomed the company with open arms. Congratulations to all at Solid Clouds, we look forward to supporting them on their growth journey." *As Iceland has not yet implemented the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65), Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland is an MTF, but is not yet registered as a SME growth market. **Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Baldur Thorlacius baldur.thorlacius@nasdaq.com +354 696 3388