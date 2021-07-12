Anzeige
Montag, 12.07.2021
12.07.2021 | 10:31
Magnit starts rolling out queue video analytics

DJ Magnit starts rolling out queue video analytics 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit starts rolling out queue video analytics 
12-Jul-2021 / 11:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
MAGNIT STARTS ROLLING OUT QUEUE VIDEO ANALYTICS 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (July 12, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, has started rolling out video analytics for store queue management. The system allows promptly detecting 
queues at the checkout counters and inform store employees that they need to open an additional register. The 
technology has already been installed in 60 Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores; 21 more stores 
will be equipped with the system by the end of September. 
A decision about roll-out has been made according to the Company's plans to minimize queues and make the shopping 
process even more comfortable for the customers. For this reason, the roll-out prioritizes stores with large sales 
floors and the highest concentration of traffic. 
Magnit installs video analytics equipment in the checkout area, including both regular sales counters with cashiers and 
self-checkout terminals. Cameras register a violation if a counter always has five or more customers standing in line. 
The system then immediately sends a notification to a special employee chat group in the corporate messaging app. After 
receiving a notification, operating staff must respond to the signal and open an additional register; when this is 
done, the system will automatically inform customers that they can go to the open counter. 
Regional teams responsible for performance management and customer service also support the integration of the service. 
They also receive a notification from the system if the issue has not been resolved during the period of time given to 
the store to redistribute the customer traffic. 
The queue video analytics system is planned to be installed in Magnit Family supermarkets and Magnit Extra superstores 
in Moscow, Krasnodar, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Bryansk, Izhevsk, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Perm, Samara, Surgut, Ufa, and 
other cities. During the technology trial period, the Company managed to reduce queues twofold and increase turnover 
due to the better service. 
 
« 
 
Ruslan Ismailov 
 
 
         "The technology will improve customers' loyalty due to fewer queues and higher speed and service 
Magnit's Deputy  quality, and what is more, it will improve our operating performance. Besides, due to integration 
CEO and Director with different in-store systems, additional analytics, including information about incoming traffic, 
for Retail Chain will become available. Based on these data, we will be able to forecast the queues and, consequently, 
Management    adapt in-store processes to different time periods-from peak hours to seasonal spikes. Queue video 
         analytics will also become an important tool for improvement of store staff performance and service 
»         levels. The data will be used to make a ranking of cashiers and forecast their work based on how fast 
         they serve the customers, as well as the number of critical queues and other indicators. It will let 
         us plan shifts and distribute workload more accurately." 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  116736 
EQS News ID:  1217687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
