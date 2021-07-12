DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 10:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 250.3361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6626213 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 116742 EQS News ID: 1217705 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 12, 2021 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)