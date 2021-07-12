The "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The third-party logistics market in Europe is poised to grow by $53.02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%
The report on third-party logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the growing complexity of in-house logistics operations and growth in the automobile and auto components industry.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The third-party logistics market in Europe analysis includes end-user segment, service segment, and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the cost reduction by utilizing 3PL services as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading third-party logistics market in Europe vendors that include A.P. Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc.
Also, the third-party logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
