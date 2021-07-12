Xintela, backed by its integrin biomarker technology platform XINMARK, is a potential disrupter in the regenerative stem cell and oncology areas. Initial targets are osteoarthritis (OA), glioblastoma (GBM) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), all areas with significant unmet need. 2021 could be a transformational year with an expected start for a Phase I/IIa trial for OA and the planned spinoff of the oncology arm. ARDS optionality in the COVID-19 world presents an outside opportunity too. Potential deals or partnerships in animal OA and oncology are near-term triggers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...