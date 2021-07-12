Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's Distributed Workforce Experts

Speakers Include Distributed Workforce Leaders from Dropbox, Go-Pro, Juno, Quora, Firstbase, George Mason University, Careem, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 451 Research - S&P Global Market Intelligence, Giant Ventures, Gitlab, Amala, Hyperscience, Malida Advisors, Doist, Big Society Capital, Butter, Veeva Systems and more

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, is hosting Ascent by Oyster , a first-of-its-kind virtual conference about the future of work, focused on the opportunities for elevated organizational performance afforded by geographic diversity.

Open to reporters, producers, and editors, Ascent by Oyster will focus on the future of work, as employers and talented people around the globe face a shift in the workforce that is beyond geographical location. The goal of the conference is to create an intimate space for attendees to network and catch a glimpse into a world of distributed opportunity and positive impact.

Interactive sessions and networking opportunities are taking place throughout the July 14-15, 2021 Ascent by Oyster event, including the following Speakers:

Adam D'Angelo, CEO of Quora

Tammy Bjelland, CEO, Workplaceless

Bryan Caplan, Professor of Economics at George Mason University and a New York Times Best Selling Author

Sondre Rasch, Co-Founder and CEO, Safety Wing

Dan Lucraft, Head of Engineering, Oyster

Lana Cook, Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives, MIT Open Learning

Tony Jamous, Co-Founder and CEO, Oyster

Conner Forrest, Principal Research Analyst, 451 Research, Part of S&P Global Market Research

Rhys Black, Head of Remote, Oyster

Stuart MacAlpine, Program Designer, Amala

Jack Mardack, Co-Founder, Oyster

Miranda Zolot, General Counsel & Secretary, Oyster

Chris Herd, Founder and CEO, Firstbase

Amir Salinhefendic, Founder & CEO, Doist

Darren Murph, Head of Remote, Gitlab

Mohamad Chamas, Education Program Manager, Oyster

Bruno Cunha, Partnership Lead, Oyster

Ally Fekaiki, Founder & CEO, Juno: The Life Company

Cameron McLain, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Giant Ventures

Itamar Goldminz, Director of Talent & Organizational Development, Hyperscience

Don Dowling, Shareholder, Littler

Ruth Fletcher, SVP of People, Careem

Paul Sieminski, General Counsel, Automattic

Natasha Kehimkar, Founder & CEO, Malida Advisors

Tim Betry, Vice President, People & Places, GoPro

Doug Sloan, Investment Director, Big Society Capital

Aobo Guo, Growth Equity Investor, Generation Investment Management

Jacob Knutzen, CEO & Co-Founder, Butter

Mohamed Embaby, EMEA BDR, Oyster

Scott Summers, Associate General Counsel, Global Employment Law, Veeva Systems

About Oyster

Oyster is the HR platform for globally distributed companies. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster empowers hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant payroll and great local benefits and perks. Founded in Jan 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally distributed team.

