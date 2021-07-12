Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established PSP's and E-commerce Firms in the East Coast and the West Coast to Support Them with Advanced Merchants Services and F

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, starting in the East Coast through the West Coast. SUIC Midas Touch will offer advanced merchants services and products to these PSP's and e-commerce companies. The opening of the New York branch is going to fast-track the expansion to critical markets all over the 50 states and will drive this effort with multiple contracts for smart PSP and E-Commerce programs and solutions.

Regional Footprint: One Region At A Time.

SUIC Midas Touch have started consultative discussions with several notable companies in the East and West Coast, USA, to plan and implement improved PSP and e-commerce networks. In addition, SUIC Midas Touch will extend the use of its proprietary Midas Touch high-performance blockchain programs and unique solutions to provide its customers exceptional quality, speed, and real-time security in its O2O transactions throughout the 50 U.S. states.

This is a historical project for SUIC Midas Touch and a proof of the company's trust in the North American market and confidence in the recovery of the U.S. economy. SUIC Midas Touch believes that this milestone is a special opportunity to show its commitment to the U.S. markets and to support local talents and notable PSP and e-commerce companies.

"We are proud to support the US markets by improving business operations and safety for local PSP and e-commerce companies, enabling their compliance statewide with the cutting-edge SUIC Midas Touch technology, products and financial solutions," said Yanru Zhou, CEO, SUIC. "These initiatives fuel our US expension and will ultimately benefit and support countless PSP and e-commerce firms throughout the country."

SUIC Midas Touch has recently been the beneficiary of a trust fund valued in hundreds of millions of dollars, backed by wealthy private investors and large enterprises that gives the company additional resources and capability to continue on its mission of broadening scope of and access to the leading US supply chain finance industry, further strengthening the company's preparedness to expand in new markets and directions. Thereby, giving the company a valuable opportunity to employ its market development expertise led by its highly qualified, professional team.

The SUIC Midas Touch will create a strong and durable presence in the U.S. to generate a larger pool of resources and will leverage Midas Touch's global brand as well as SUIC's networks and expertise in its role as a gateway for international brands to reach millions of merchants worldwide.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking on: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains 'forward-looking information', including 'future-oriented financial information'; and 'financial outlook' under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

