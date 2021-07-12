Collagen and Gelatin Market worth $1,083 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Collagen and Gelatin Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Disease, Dental, Surgical, Dural), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach 1,083 million by 2026 from USD 772 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the collagen and gelatin market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, rising number of surgeries coupled with growing geriatric population, and investments in R&D. However, the availability of efficient and reliable substitute biomaterials is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The bovine segment accounted for the largest share of the source segment in the collagen and gelatin market in 2020.

Based on source, the market is segmented into bovine, porcine, and others. The bovine source segment accounted for the largest share of both the collagen market and the gelatin market in 2020. This growth can be attributed to its increased usage in regenerative medicine owing to its high biocompatibility and biodegradability.

The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the gelatin market in 2020

Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, and others. The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of both the collagen market and the gelatin market in 2020, mainly due to the increasing use of these biomaterials in orthopedic surgeries and the high demand for scaffolds for bone substitutes.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the collagen market in 2020.

The collagen and gelatin market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC market is driven by rising geriatric population in Japan and China, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growth in the number of people suffering from pressure ulcers.

Key players in the collagen and gelatin markets include Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US).

