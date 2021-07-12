Sagemcom announces the launch of its new IP/DVB-T2 Ultra HD Set-top Box, based on the BCM72180, a 24k DMIPS quad core SoC from Broadcom, with embedded Wi-Fi 6 and support of AV1 decoding, for TIM.

The device gives access to the complete entertainment service offer from TIM, with TIMVISION, TIMMUSIC, TIMGAMES and Dazn, as well as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and much more…

The product includes a DVB-T2 tuner for connection to an aerial to receive Digital Terrestrial Television, for free-to-air channels and Nagravision encrypted programs.

Thanks to its powerful embedded Wi-Fi 6, all IP content can be received over Wi-Fi by the unit, thus allowing a free placement within the household, without any wired connection to the Internet box. The Bluetooth remote control with embedded microphones allows the subscriber to perform voice search to access the contents.

« This new Set-top Box demonstrates Sagemcom's ability to combine latest technologies to offer comprehensive powerful products to its customers and reinforces the Android TV STB footprint of the company. We are proud to launch such a groundbreaking set-top box with TIM, leveraging Sagemcom in-house industrial set-up », said Olivier Taravel, Senior Executive Vice President, Audio Video Solutions Business Unit, Sagemcom.

About Sagemcom

Sagemcom is a French industrial group, world leader in high added-value communicating terminals and solutions for the broadband, audio video solutions and energy markets. Sagemcom designs, manufactures and supplies more than 40 million terminals around the world every year, using its own factories and industrial partners on all continents. The headcount of 5,500 employees works in more than 50 countries. Sagemcom has been profitable since its creation in 2008 and 31% of its capital belongs to its employees. In LBO since its 2008 carve-out with Safran, the Group entered its fourth LBO in 2019, with Charterhouse as major shareholder. The Group is led by a stable management team, whose members have been at the head of Sagemcom since 2008.

www.sagemcom.com // https://www.linkedin.com/company/sagemcom // www.facebook.com/SagemcomOfficial // https://twitter.com/Sagemcom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005016/en/

Contacts:

Media

Sylvaine COULEUR (presse@sagemcom.com)