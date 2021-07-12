GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data to Sponsor The Epoch Times YouTube Programs - theeopchtimes.com - Reaching Over 1.7 million Followers of Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder and Joshua Philipp

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is sponsoring 74 YouTube episodes of The Epoch Times with hosts Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder and Joshua Philipp. The sponsorship is part of a blended marketing budget of US$700,000 announced by the Company on May 16 2021.

The sponsored ads will describe Sekur 's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, without any data mining, including Sekur 's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur . GlobeX Data and The epoch Times plan to start the first sponsored episode on July 12 2021, continuing until December 22 2021.

The sponsored programs will be Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov, Larry Elder with Epoch Times and Crossroads with Joshua Philipp. Additionally, followers will benefit from a 25% discount Promo code for the first 5 years of subscription to Sekur at the time of signup.

About the programs, according to The Epoch Times: Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

As America moves into uncharted waters, it's incredibly important for people to have an honest source of news because right now, what this republic needs more than anything else, are informed citizens who are grounded in facts. Facts Matter investigates complex issues, and then presents the findings in a way that is easy to understand. Facts Matter has 591K subscribers and has gained 26,143,192 video views since the channel being established on YouTube Nov 2020.

Larry Elder with Epoch Times

Syndicated radio talk show host Larry Elder has teamed up with the Epoch Times in a three-time a week show to give you his take on the latest issues facing America today. In a day and age of sensationalist, emotionally charged news coverage, Larry jumps straight to the facts and breaks down some of the nation's most controversial topics to shed light on today's current events. Larry Elder with Epoch Times has 573K subscribers and has gained 54,522,850 video views since the channel being established on YouTube May 2019.

Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

Crossroads is a channel from The Epoch Times. Joshua Philipp is an award-winning investigative reporter, and an expert on issues including ideological subversion, front operations, disinformation, unrestricted warfare, cyber security and the historical roots of issues seen on the surface of today's politics and culture. Crossroads has 619K subscribers and has gained 74,716,420 video views since the channel being established on YouTube in Mar 2019.

According to The Epoch Times , The Epoch Times has received numerous awards for our reporting and design, including from the New York Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Society for News Design. The Epoch Times national print readership is over 1 million, and theepochtimes.com website monthly page views is 110 million. The Epoch Times' media network currently covers 21 languages and 33 countries.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are excited to start the sponsored YouTube episodes on The Epoch Times as we start our marketing awareness program in the United States through several media launches starting this summer. The Epoch Times' target audience is a perfect match for Sekur and we look forward to gaining traction in subscribers from this media push. Should the results be satisfactory, we will continue with the sponsorship into 2022. The Epoch Times' audience will come to know the many unique and critical features provided by Sekur , such as, Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers or Big Tech companies. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications such as secure and private emails and instant messaging. We are looking forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans and we look forward to tell our story on The Epoch Times network."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend ®. SekurSend ® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply ® , without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend ® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information, please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdata.com .

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ('forward-looking statements'). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'achieve', 'could', 'believe', 'plan', 'intend', 'objective', 'continuous', 'ongoing', 'estimate', 'outlook', 'expect', 'project' and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.

