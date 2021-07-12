Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group") announces that it intends to release its Q2 2021 results on August 10, 2021 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on August 11, 2021. A PowerPoint presentation will be posted on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com on August 10, 2021 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until September 10, 2021 by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 7310.

