WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
09.07.21
16:33 Uhr
11,970 Euro
+0,350
+3,01 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.07.2021
FLEX LNG: FLNG - Repurchase of shares

July 12, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") announces that the Company has during the period between July 7 and July 9, 2021, purchased 66,694 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 120.86 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, Flex LNG owns a total of 894,038 of own shares, corresponding to 1.65% of the Company's share capital.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • July 7-9 Individual Trade Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1345afb-fae2-42fa-97da-4cc81207710e)
  • Week 27 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7520c6a4-b1c1-41e8-a941-e2e3db9d6b5f)

