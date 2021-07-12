Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for listing 10,649,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (CUSIP: 127106110; ISIN: CA1271061105) ("Warrants") that were issued in connection with its bought deal prospectus offering, which closed on July 6, 2021.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of $0.80 per Common Share until July 6, 2023. The Warrants are subject to the terms of a warrant indenture dated July 6, 2021 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent (the "Warrant Indenture"). A copy of the Warrant Indenture will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "CBR.WT" on July 14, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Warrants and the underlying Common Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiú Cuiú and contain 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 5.9Mt @ 0.90g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt @ 1.24g/t (800,000 oz).

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest placer gold camp in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

"Alan Carter"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cabral Gold Inc.

Tel: 604.676.5660

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89976