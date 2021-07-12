The clamps can be installed on artisanal seam sheet roofs or industrial system seam sheet roofs made of coated steel, aluminum and other materials.Austrian mounting system provider Aerocompact has unveiled three sliding seam clamps that are claimed to be applicable to framed solar modules of any length and width. The manufacturer said the clamps have obtained the Conformité Européenne (CE) certification, which is a regulatory standard that verifies certain products are safe for sale and use in the European Economic Area (EEA), and can be used without the need to penetrate the roof on almost all ...

