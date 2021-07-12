Latest quarterly product update improves fraud detection, analysis, and usability across the Outseer product portfolio

Outseer, the leader in payment authentication and monitoring solutions, today announced details for its Summer '21 Release, Outseer's quarterly product innovation update. Summer '21 features official EFTPOS certification for Outseer 3-D Secure and new product features improving operational efficiency and management of European regulation requirements.

"At Outseer, we have a direct line to both the market and our customers to determine the innovations and updates for our products to continue to be successful," said Jim Ducharme, COO of Outseer. "Summer '21 optimizes our widely used fraud prevention capabilities, keeping at bay the massive increase in fraud activity we've seen since the pandemic started. We want our customers to be able to offer the smoothest, most efficient, and safest experience for their end users, and these updates are designed to do exactly that."

"We are also very excited to announce our EFTPOS certification," continued Ducharme. "This is a major step forward in our product strategy, designed to provide comprehensive, best in class support for the latest payment authentication standards. We look forward to sharing more about our implementation of EFTPOS later this year."

Outseer Summer '21 Release highlights include:

Outseer 3-D Secure

EFTPOS Certification: Outseer 3-D Secure 2.0 has been certified by EFTPOS, an Australian card network and scheme, to protect CNP EFTPOS transactions. Card issuers that use EFTPOS enabled cards can now leverage Outseer 3-D secure as their ACS on top of the already supported card scheme that includes Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and JCB.





Outseer 3-D Secure 2.0 has been certified by EFTPOS, an Australian card network and scheme, to protect CNP EFTPOS transactions. Card issuers that use EFTPOS enabled cards can now leverage Outseer 3-D secure as their ACS on top of the already supported card scheme that includes Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and JCB. EU PSD2 Compatibility: Outseer 3-D secure v21.3 supports Visa Transaction Risk Analyses (TRA) exemption and Mastercard Acquirer SCA exemption for EMV 3DS 2.1 transactions. These extensions help card issuers and merchants address EU PSD2 requirements for online transactions.

Outseer FraudAction

New Executive Monitoring category: Now included in FraudAction Dashboard v2.5, this update delivers deeper, holistic views of external threats.

Outseer Fraud Manager

Streamlined case investigation flow: Fraud Manager Cloud v14.2.8 features enhancements to the case management application, helping fraud analysts investigate cases more efficiently. This update will help fraud analysts triage a higher case load without needing additional resources.

Rule Simulator: Fraud Manager On Premise v7.3 SP1 includes a rule simulator that allows policy manager editors to run "what if" scenarios on historical data for new rules and edit existing rules. This update will allow editors to adjust policies, understand the impact on their users, and mitigate the rapid changes in fraud patterns.

All Outseer Summer '21 Release updates will be generally available to customers in the coming weeks.

Additional Resources:

Read more about Outseer Summer '21 Release capabilities on RSA Link (customer login required)

Learn more about Outseer products on Outseer.com

About Outseer

Outseer, an RSA company, empowers the digital economy to grow by authenticating billions of transactions annually. Our payment and account monitoring solutions increase revenue and reduce customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging 20 billion annual transactions from 6,000 global institutions contributing to the Outseer Data Network, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005256/en/

Contacts:

David Pedersen, Senior Director of WW Communications

David.Pedersen@outseer.com