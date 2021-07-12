Sandro Piancone Continues Spearheading Company's Expanding Operations as CEO

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting Tobacco, today announced that current board member Dr. Stuart Titus will take on the additional role of Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. In his new role, Dr. Stuart Titus will replace the Company's current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hempacco's Founder Sandro Piancone, who will continue to work in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer and Board member of Green Globe International.

Dr. Stuart Titus is expected to leverage his extensive experience in corporate governance, corporate finance and operational insight to help guide the Company through the next stage of its expansion strategy. Dr. Stuart Titus began his career on Wall Street with CS First Boston, where he worked as a bond trader and underwriter for 11 years. During his career as a Physiotherapist, he earned a PhD degree from the Open International University which is a World Health Organization (WHO) chartered affiliate.

Dr. Stuart Titus, Green Globe Chairman of the Board



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/89957_0d92bfffb4ab5b0b_003full.jpg

"Stuart's vast industry experience, unique insight of the hemp and cannabis industries and knowledge of the public markets has proven invaluable to Green Globe," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Green Globe International, Inc. "Given the increased demands as a new public company, I have asked Stuart to take on the additional role of Chairman of the Board, allowing me to dedicate more time to managing our expanding operations. As our new Chairman, we are fortunate to benefit from the caliber of proven industry and leadership experience Stuart provides as we continue to further drive Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco with herb and CBD cigarettes while positioning the company for long-term growth and profitability" concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone."

"I am excited to take on the additional role of Chairman of Green Globe - Hempacco and have the opportunity to leverage my years of industry experience to help the company solidify its position as the industry leader in the emerging herb and hemp CBD smokable market," said Dr. Stuart Titus. "I believe Hempacco's proven business model, experienced management team and proprietary intellectual property has positioned Hempacco and its shareholders to greatly benefit the industry's historic shift involving non-nicotine alternatives to tobacco-based cigarettes including herb and hemp CBD cigarettes. I look forward to assisting with public securities, building shareholder value, then possibly lead Company R&D efforts; all of which will allow Mr. Sandro Piancone to devote greater attention to his dual CEO and COO roles" concluded Dr. Stuart Titus.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

